Vera A. Stanich, 88, died at 1:05 p.m. Monday, Sept. 4, 2017, surrounded by her family.

Visitation will 9-10:30 a.m. Friday, Sept. 8, at Elias, Kallal & Schaaf Funeral Home in Bethalto. A funeral Mass will be at 11 a.m. Friday, Sept. 8, at Holy Angels Catholic Church in Wood River. Burial will follow at Rose Lawn Memory Gardens in Bethalto.