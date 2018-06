Vera L. Vetter, 94, of Hardin, passed away on Monday, June 4, 2018, at Calhoun Nursing and Rehab.

Visitation will be 5-8 p.m. Friday, June 8, at Gress, Kallal and Schaaf Funeral Home in Hardin. A Mass of Christian burial will be at 10 a.m. Saturday, June 9, at St. Anselm’s Catholic Church in Kampsville with Fr. Don Roberts as celebrant. Burial will follow at Summit Grove Cemetery in Kampsville.