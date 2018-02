Vera M. Bierbaum, 90, of Brighton, died at 10 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 17, 2018, at Alton Memorial Hospital.

Visitation will be 4-8 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 20, at Elias, Kallal and Schaaf Funeral Home in Alton and 9 a.m. until services at 11 a.m. Wednesday, Feb. 21, at Fosterburg Baptist Church in Fosterburg. Burial will follow at Fosterburg Cemetery.