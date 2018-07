Verne Luther Middleton, 89, formerly of the area, passed away Friday, July 20, 2018, at Highlands Health and Rehabilitation Center in Scottsboro, Ala.

Visitation will be 10 a.m. until service and burial at 11 a.m. Friday, July 27, at the chapel in Rose Lawn Memory Gardens in Bethalto. Mr. Jim Kabitzki will officiate.

Marks Mortuary in Wood River is in charge of arrangements.