Verner Jerome Tucker, 73, of East Alton, died Thursday, Nov. 2, 2017, at his home.

Visitation will be 9 a.m. until service at 11 a.m. Wednesday, Nov. 8, at Elias, Kallal and Schaaf Funeral Home in Bethalto. Military burial rites will be provided by the Illinois Army National Guard. Cremation rites have been accorded.