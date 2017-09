Vernon J. Thomas Sr., 82, of Granite City, died Friday, Sept. 15, 2017, at Anderson Hospital in Maryville.

Visitation will be 4-8 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 19, at Irwin Chapel, 3960 Maryville Road in Granite City. Services will be at 1 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 20, at the funeral home. Interment will be in Sunset Hill Memorial Estates.