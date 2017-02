Vernon L. Blom, 82, of Alhambra, died Thursday, Feb. 2, 2017, at Anderson Hospital in Maryville.

Visitation was Sunday, Feb. 5, at Salem United Church of Christ in Alhambra, where services were Monday, Feb. 6. Interment at Salem Cemetery in Alhambra.

Dauderman Mortuary in Alhambra handled arrangements.