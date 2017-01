Vesta Margurite (Heindricks) Mennemeyer, 97, of Hartford, died at 5:27 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 26, 2017, at her residence, peacefully, surrounded by family.

Visitation will be 9 a.m. until service at 11 a.m. Wednesday, Feb. 1, 2017, at Marks Mortuary in Wood River. Burial will follow in Wanda Cemetery in South Roxana.