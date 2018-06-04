Vicky Lynn “Vee” Timmer, 60, of Edwardsville, passed away Thursday, May 31, 2018, at her residence.
Visitation will be 1 p.m. until services at 3 p.m. Monday, June 4, at Elias, Kallal & Schaaf Funeral Home in Bethalto.
