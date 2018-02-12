Victoria “Vicki” Kaye Farnsworth, 73, passed away at 4:45 a.m. Thursday, Feb. 8, 2018, at Barnes-Jewish Hospital in St. Louis.

Vicki was born Sept. 5, 1944, in Alton. She attended St. Mary’s Catholic School and was a graduate of Marquette Catholic High School, class of 1962. She worked for Hayner Library and then went on to retire from Alton Township Office. On April 2, 1993, she received a life-saving liver transplant at Barnes-Jewish Hospital in St. Louis.

Vicki was preceded in death by her parents, Morris and Kathryn (Lippoldt) Elliott; her ex-husband and father of her only child, James Morgenroth; and her husband, William “Bill” Farnsworth, whom she married Feb. 14, 1983, in Las Vegas, Nev.

She is survived by her daughter, Melissa Morgenroth Alford; a brother, Mark Elliott; his wife, Norma; and their children.

Per her request, her body was donated to Saint Louis University Center for Anatomical Science and Education School of Medicine.

A celebration of Vicki’s life will be held from 4-6 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 25, at Riverbender Community Center, 200 W. Third St., Alton.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the American Liver foundation online at liverfoundation.org/for-patients/donate-now/ or the Alzheimer’s Association online at alzfdn.org/support-us/donate/.