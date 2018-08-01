Vincent Lige Gaddy, Sr, 63, of Granite City, IL died on Sunday, July 29, 2018 at Barnes-Jewish Hospital in St. Louis, MO.

He was born on November 15, 1954 in Granite City, IL to the late Russell and Helen nee: Partyka Gaddy.

Vincent married Georgianne Lane and she preceded him in death in 2013.

The loving father and grandfather retired from the gas department of Ameren IL after over 30 years of service. He enjoyed old cars, especially hot rods.

Vincent is survived by a daughter, Tanya Gaddy of Granite City; 2 sons: Ryan Gaddy of Granite City and Vincent (Kayla) Gaddy of Worden, IL; 2 grandchildren: Devin Gaddy and Zeke Gaddy; a brother, Russell (Marty) Gaddy of Granite City and a sister, Phyllis Smith of Granite City.

Besides his wife and parents, Vincent is preceded in death by a daughter, Tina Gaddy and 2 brothers: David Gaddy and Jimmy Gaddy.

A memorial visitation will be from 4 p.m. until 6 p.m. on Thursday, August 2, 2018 at Wojstrom Funeral Home & Crematory in Granite City, IL.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Granite City APA.

