Vinita F. (Alford) Windland, age 76, of Granite City, passed away on Thursday, Oct. 26, 2017. Vinita was born on July 22, 1941, in Carol County, Ark.

Vinita worked for 27 years as an executive assistant for a propane company in Jacksonville, Fla. She was a member of the First Presbyterian Church of Granite City and the Gateway Regional Medical Center Auxiliary.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Gorden and Emylee (Ferguson) Alford; husband, William K. Windland; and by her sister, Pat Alford.

Vinita is survived by her niece, Tiffany (Chris) Kahn of Granite City; nephew, Albert William (Sherry) Bax of Pocahontas, Ark.; great-nephews, Cole Bax of Pocahontas, Ark., Cameron (Holly) Johnson of Fayetteville, Ark., and Jacob Kahn of Granite City; extended family and friends.

In honoring her wishes, there will be no visitation or public services.

Irwin Chapel, Granite City, is entrusted with the arrangements.