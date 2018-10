Viola Foster

Viola Foster, 72, of Alton, gained her wings at 5:24 a.m. Thursday, October 4, 2018, at her home.

Visitation will be 9 a.m. until service at 11 a.m. Friday, October 12, at Abundant Life Church in Alton. Burial will be in Upper Alton Cemetery.

Cathy M. Williams & Sons Funeral Home in Alton is in charge of arrangements.