Viola Margret Langenwalter

Viola Margret Langenwalter of Holiday Shores, Edwardsville, passed away peacefully in her sleep Monday, November 19, 2018, at the age of 81.

Visitation will be 4-7 p.m. Friday, November 30, at Weber & Rodney Funeral Home in Edwardsville. The funeral Mass will be at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, December 1, at St. Boniface Catholic Church in Edwardsville, with the Very Rev. Jeffrey H. Goeckner officiating. Burial will follow at St. Boniface Cemetery.