Viola Ruth Mosby, 87, died at 8:10 a.m. Thursday, Feb 15, 2018.

Visitation will be 11 a.m. until funeral at 1 p.m. Monday, Feb. 19, at St. Paul Lutheran Church, 1327 Vaughn Road in Wood River. She will be laid to rest at Rose Lawn Memory Gardens in Bethalto following the services.

Paynic Home for Funerals in Rosewood Heights is handling arrangements.