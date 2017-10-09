Violet L. “Connie” Wofford of Cuba, Mo., formerly of Granite City, was born on August 8, 1946 in Wood River, and left from this life on Friday, October 6, 2017 at Kindred Hospital in St. Louis at the age of 71 years.

Connie was united in marriage to Charles Thomas Wofford, Sr. on December 21, 1965 in Granite City and to this union three children were born Donna, Kimberly and Charles T. Wofford, Jr.

Connie was a homemaker, she loved taking care of her home, children and grandchildren. She was an avid Elvis Presley fan and enjoyed crossword puzzles, playing bingo, cards and Yahtzee.

Connie is preceded in death by her parents Elva Carl Stevens and Nora Louise (Phillips) Copeland; husband Charles Thomas Wofford, Sr. and her beloved dog Suzie.

Those who are left to treasure her memory and to continue her legacy are her three children Donna Wofford and husband Marco Rojas of Tamarac, Florida, Kimberly Hagler of Granite City, Chuck and wife Windy Wofford of Grandview Heights, Ohio; nine sisters and brothers Helen Lucille Forgy of Troy, Robert “Bill” Stevens of Cuba, Mo., Ike and wife Melanie Stevens of Vancouver, Washington, Tina and husband Bob Maroon of Carrollton, Jim and wife Sue Copeland of Godfrey, Leslie and wife Nona Copeland of Madison, Alice and husband James Colley of East Alton, Walter and wife Tammy Copeland of East Alton, Teresa Sweet of Glen Carbon; eight grandchildren, seven great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, great-nieces, great-nephews and a many friends.

Visitation will be held on Tuesday, October 10, 2017 from 5-8 p.m. at Irwin Chapel, 3960 Maryville Road, Granite City.

Funeral service will be held on Wednesday, October 11, 2017 11:00 a.m. at Irwin Chapel with Rev. Steve Lenglet officiating.

Interment will follow at Sunset Hill Memorial Estates, Glen Carbon.

If desired, memorials would be appreciated to Partners for the Pound, 224 Enterprise Drive, Cuba, Mo.

The Mizell Funeral Home of Cuba and Irwin Chapel of Granite City are honored to be serving the Wofford family.