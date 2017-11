Violet “Vi” Irene Potter, 94, formerly of Rosewood Heights, died Saturday, Nov. 11, 2017, at Jerseyville Nursing and Rehab with her family at her side.

Visitation will be 10 a.m. until noon Wednesday, Nov. 15, at St. Paul United Methodist Church in Rosewood Heights with the celebration of life service to follow immediately at the church. Burial will follow at Rose Lawn Cemetery.

Paynic Home for Funerals is handling arrangements.