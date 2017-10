Virgil E. Thurston, 90, of Collinsville, died Thursday, Oct. 5, 2017.

Viewing will be 9-11 a.m. Monday, Oct. 9, at Irwin Chapel Funeral Home, 591 Glen Crossing Road in Glen Carbon. A celebration of life service will follow the viewing at 11 a.m. Graveside service will be at Valley View Cemetery in Edwardsville.