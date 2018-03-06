Virgil L. Hudson of Granite City, age 90, born Dec. 29, 1927, in Council Grove, Kan., passed away on Tuesday, Jan. 30, 2018, at Fountain View Manor in Granite City.

Virgil met Rosalie Nickles on the school bus when he was a senior and she a freshman in high school. Their romance has lasted over 70 wonderful years. The United States Army veteran proudly served his country during the Korean War. Rosalie stayed with him while he was stationed in Germany. He owned and operated Hudson Jewelers and served the community for over 70 years. He became good friends with many customers and loved his employees as family. He never met a stranger; he called everyone “my friend.” Virgil was extremely generous and kind to anyone in need, even strangers. He was a faithful member of Gracepoint Pentecostal Church, a Sunday school teacher, the church secretary, and the very best choir member ever! (Note: Rosalie was choir director for 25 years).

Virgil was preceded in death by his parents, Roy Delos and Eva Marie (Lauxman) Hudson; two brothers, Eugene Hudson and James Hudson; and sister-in-law, Mercedes Hudson.

Surviving are his beloved wife of 67 years, Rosalie (Nickles) Hudson, whom he married on July 29, 1950, in Granite City; his children, David (Diane) Hudson of Wildwood, Mo., and John (Jane) Hudson of Wildwood, Mo.; grandchildren, Lisa Hudson of Edwardsville and Ian (Morgan) Hudson of Colorado; a sister, Betty (Russ) Herndon of Indiana; a brother, Leon (Vicky) Hudson of Texas; a sister-in-law, Mary Nell Hudson of Missouri; many nieces, nephews, other extended family, and friends.

In lieu of floral tributes, a monetary donation may be made to Kids with Purpose International, 334 East Lake Road No. 130, Palm Harbor, FL 34685, which supports My Father’s House orphanage, operated by

Virgil’s niece, which has placed a number of children in this area.

Visitation was held Friday, Feb. 2, 2018, at Gracepoint Pentecostal Church, 2450 Pontoon Road in Granite City. In celebration of Virgil’s life, services were held on Saturday, Feb. 3, 2018, at the church with Pastor T.L. Smith officiating. Burial followed at Sunset Hill Memorial Estates in Glen Carbon.

Irwin Chapel Funeral Home handled arrangements.