Virgil Lee Tanner, 97, died Wednesday, Dec. 20, 2017, at his home in Mission, Texas.

Graveside services will be at 1 p.m. Friday, Dec. 29, at Upper Alton Cemetery with the Alton VFW Post 1308 officiating. A memorial service will be at a later date in Mission, Texas.

Gent Funeral Home in Alton is handling arrangements.