Virginia “Ginny” Porter, 90, of Godfrey, died at 2:55 a.m. Tuesday, July 17, 2018, at United Methodist Village in Godfrey.

Visitation will be noon until memorial service at 2 p.m. Thursday, July 26, at Gent Funeral Home in Alton. Rev. Janet Riley will officiate. Private burial will be at Valhalla Memorial Park in Godfrey.