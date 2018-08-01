Virginia “Micky” Loew, age 84, of Prairietown, passed away Friday, July 27, 2018, at Evelyn’s House in Creve Couer, Mo. She was born August 1, 1933, in Panama, IL, the daughter of Percy and Mildred (Tovrea) Dixon. She married George Loew on February 12, 1955, in Greenville. Micky was a member of St. Peter’s Lutheran Church in Prairietown. She was a member of the Ladies Aid for many years. Micky was a die-hard Cardinals Baseball fan. Her greatest joys were spending time with her family. She will be remembered as a hardworking housewife and devoted mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother. She is survived by three children and their spouses, Kevin and Linda Loew of Edwardsville, Dennis and Lisa Loew of Worden, and Bonnie and Jim Bushrow of Worden; a brother, Charles Dixon of Panama; seven grandchildren, Ryan Loew, Jake Buzick, Beth Cherry, Lucas Bushrow, Zachery Bushrow, Kirstie Lange, and Kory Loew; and five great-grandchildren, Lilly Buzick, Cambren Buzick, Wade Cherry, Brooks Cherry, and Naomi Cherry. She is preceded in death by her parents; and infant son, Roger; two brothers, and one sister. Visitation will be held Tuesday, July 31, 2018, from 9:00 am until the time of service at 11:00 am at St. Peter’s Lutheran Church in Prairietown with Pastor Dale Skeesick officiating. Burial will take place in New Douglas City Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to St. Peter’s Lutheran Church in Prairietown. An online condolence and guest book may be found at www.eliaskallalandschaaf.com .