Virginia Davitz, 71, of Wood River, died Sunday, Dec. 25, 2016, at Alton Memorial Hospital.

Visitation will be 2 p.m. until 8 p.m. Friday, Dec. 30, 2016, at Staten-Fine Funeral Home in Alton. Funeral Mass will be at 10 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 31, 2016, at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Alton. A private family burial will be held at a later date.

Staten-Fine Funeral Home is handling arrangements.