Virginia (Jean) Ann Ervin, 85, died Friday, Sept. 1, 2017, at Saint Louis University hospital.

Visitation will be 4-8 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 5, at Gent Funeral Home in Alton with a prayer service at 4 p.m. A Mass of Christian burial will be at 10 a.m. Wednesday, Sept. 6, at St. Ambrose Catholic Church in Godfrey. Burial will be at St. Patrick’s Cemetery in Godfrey.