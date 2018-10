Virginia L. Chamberlain

Virginia L. Chamberlain, 88, of Wood River, passed away at 1:32 p.m. Wednesday, October 10, 2018, at Evelyn’s House in Creve Coeur, Mo.

Visitation will be 4-7 p.m. Monday, October 15, at Gray Funeral Home in Wood River, where services will be at 11 a.m. Tuesday, October 16. Rev. Randy Butler will officiate. Burial will be at Rose Lawn Memory Gardens in Bethalto.