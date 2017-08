Virginia L. “Jean” Erwin, 94, died at 3:58 p.m. Monday, Aug. 21, 2017, at OSF St. Anthony’s Health Center.

A prayer service will be at 4 p.m., followed by visitation until 8 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 24, at Gent Funeral Home in Alton. A Mass of Christian burial will be at 10 a.m. Friday, Aug. 25, at St. Ambrose Catholic Church in Godfrey. Burial will be at Upper Alton Cemetery.