Virginia L. Workman, 89, of Wood River, passed away at 9:21 a.m. Monday, April 30, 2018, at her residence.

Visitation will be 9 a.m. until Mass of Christian burial at 11 a.m. Friday, May 4, at Holy Angels Parish Church in Wood River. Father Donald Wolford will officiate. Burial will follow at Rose Lawn Memory Gardens in Bethalto.

Marks Mortuary in Wood River is in charge of arrangements.