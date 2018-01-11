Virginia Lee “Jinny” Connolly, 89, of Granite City, passed away at 6 a.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 9, 2018, at Rosewood Care Center in Edwardsville.

She was born June 24, 1928, in St. Louis, a daughter of the late Gordon and Anna (Nicolotti) Seaman. She married William Paul Connolly Sr. on Aug. 11, 1951, at the Langley Air Force Base in Virginia and he passed away on Jan. 16, 2013. She was a member of Holy Family Catholic Church, where she was part of the quilters group. She enjoyed attending the H.O.P.E. widows’ luncheons and the many bus trips made with the Granite City Park District. She loved cooking for others; she was always putting together a party and was known for her homemade cream puffs. She was devoted to her family and cherished the special times together.

She is survived by five children and their spouses, Stephen Connolly of Granite City, Timothy and Jennifer Connolly of Granite City, Richard Connolly of Granite City, Elizabeth and Darren Geisler of Granite City and William and Nancy Connolly Jr. of Granite City; 13 grandchildren; 15 great-grandchildren; one sister, Sister Elizabeth Seaman of Kansas City, Mo.; other extended family and friends.

In addition to her beloved husband and parents, she was preceded in death by a sister, Jean Alvey.

In celebration of her life, memorial visitation will be from 4 p.m. until 7 p.m. on Sunday, Jan. 14, 2018, at Irwin Chapel, 3960 Maryville Road in Granite City. A funeral Mass will be held at 11 a.m. on Monday, Jan. 15, 2018, at Holy Family Catholic Church in Granite City with Father Jeff Holtman as celebrant. Entombment will be at the columbarium at Calvary Catholic Cemetery in Edwardsville. Memorials may be made to Holy Family Catholic Church or to Hospice of Southern Illinois and may be accepted at the funeral home.