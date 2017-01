Virginia M. Moyers, 91, of Edwardsville, died at 1:14 a.m. Wednesday, Dec. 28, 2016, at Anderson Hospital in Maryville.

A memorial service will be at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 7, 2017, in the chapel at Rose Lawn Memory Gardens in Bethalto. Cremation rites have been accorded.

Elias, Kallal and Schaaf Funeral Home is handling arrangements.