Virginia Mae Reed, 95, died at 7:17 a.m. on Saturday, Oct. 7, 2017. Visitation will be from 4-7 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 12, at Gent Funeral Home in Alton where funeral services will be at 10 a.m. on Friday, Oct. 13. Reverend Jerry MeCaskey will officiate. Burial will be at Valhalla Memorial Park in Godfrey. Memorials may be made to Evangelical United Church of Christ in Godfrey.