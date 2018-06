Virginia Marie Sandberg, 85, of Moraga, Calif., passed away Friday, May 4, 2018, at Aegis of Moraga Assisted Living Facility.

Mass of Christian burial will be 10 a.m. Saturday, June 30, at Holy Family Catholic Church in Granite City, with the Rev. Jeff Holtman officiating. Inurnment will be after Mass at Calvary Catholic Cemetery in Edwardsville.

Irwin Chapel Funeral Home in Granite City is handling arrangements.