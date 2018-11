Virginia R. Davis

Virginia R. Davis, 98, of Edwardsville, died at 12:52 a.m. Sunday, November 18, 2018, at Meridian Village in Glen Carbon.

Visitation will be 9-11 a.m. Wednesday, November 21, at the First Presbyterian Church in Edwardsville. Services will follow at 11 a.m. Wednesday at the church with Rev. Dr. John Hembruch officiating. Interment will be at Woodlawn Cemetery.

Weber & Rodney Funeral Home is handling arrangements.