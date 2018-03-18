Virginia Ruth Voegele, 77, of Granite City, passed away at 3:16 p.m. on Friday, March 16, 2018, at her home.

She was born September 9, 1940 in Poplar Bluff, Missouri, a daughter of the late Ervin and Emma Hawkins. She married Thomas Joseph Voegele Sr. on March 18, 1961, in Venice and he passed away on March 30, 2004. She was a member of the First Baptist Church of Maryville and a dedicated and loving mother and grandmother. She loved watching television and cherished tending to her grandchildren and babysitting for many precious children throughout the years. She will be remembered for the love and special times shared with her family and friends.

She is survived by a son, Thomas J. “T.J.” Voegele Jr. and wife, Kimberly, of Granite City; two daughters, Kristi Fetter and husband, John, of Granite City, and Melinda Fleming and significant other, Brian Nemeth, of Granite City; five grandchildren, Casey Estrada and husband, Jake, Taylor Fetter, Kalyn Fetter, Kennedy Fleming and Anna Nemeth; a brother, Gary Hawkins of Alton; two sisters, Phyllis Ramsey and husband, Joe, of Granite City, and Donna Burger and husband, Chuck, of Hurst, Texas; many nieces, nephews, other extended family and friends.

In addition to her beloved husband of 43 years and parents, she was preceded in death by a brother, Ervin Hawkins.

In celebration of her life, visitation will be from 5 p.m. until 8 p.m. on Tuesday, March 20, 2018, at Irwin Chapel, 3960 Maryville Road in Granite City, where funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, March 21, 2018, with Rev. Jack Dawson officiating. Burial will be at St. John Cemetery on Maryville Road in Granite City. Memorials may be made to the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation and may be accepted at the funeral home; irwinchapel.com.