Vivian Haskell-Napoli, 58, of Eolia, Mo., passed away at 12:45 p.m. Wednesday, May 2, 2018, at Saint Louis University Hospital.

Graveside service will be at noon Saturday, May 12, 2018, at Valhalla Memorial Park in Godfrey.

Elias, Kallal and Schaaf Funeral Home is handling arrangements.