Vivian Kathryn Himmel, 102, died at 6:39 p.m. Sunday, July 16, 2017, at United Methodist Village in Godfrey with her family by her side.

Visitation will be 9 a.m. until service at 11:30 a.m. Thursday, July 20, at Elias, Kallal and Schaaf Funeral Home in Godfrey. Burial will follow at Rose Lawn Memory Gardens in Bethalto.