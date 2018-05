Vivian Nancy Douglas, 93, of St. Petersburg, Fla., formerly of Godfrey, died at 12:15 a.m. Sunday, April 29, 2018, at Palms of Pasadena Hospital in St. Petersburg, Fla.

Visitation will be 4-8 p.m. Friday, May 4, at Gent Funeral Home in Alton, where funeral services will be at 10 a.m. Saturday, May 5. Burial will be at Upper Alton Cemetery.