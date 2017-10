Vivian V. Raffaelle, 95, of Edwardsville, died at 6:41 p.m. Monday, Oct. 9, 2017, at her home.

A celebration of her life will be noon to 2 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 29, at Eden Church, 903 N. Second St. in Edwardsville.

Weber & Rodney Funeral Home is handling arrangements.