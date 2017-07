Waldena D. Frost, 92, of Godfrey, died at 12:15 p.m. Monday, July 10, 2017, at Integrity of Alton.

Visitation will be from noon until service at 1:30 p.m. Friday, July 14, at Gent Funeral Home in Alton. Burial will be at Valhalla Memorial Park in Godfrey.