Walker Charles William Ervin, 77, of Granite City, died at his second home in Daytona Beach, Fla., on Friday, Dec. 16, 2016.

Memorial services will be at 2:30 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 12, 2017, at Nameoki United Methodist Church, 1900 Pontoon Road, Granite City. Military honors conducted by the U.S. Army after the memorial service.