Wallace “Jack” Smith, 87, of Granite City, died Friday, Oct. 6, 2017, at his home surrounded by his family.

Visitation will be 5-8 p.m. Monday, Oct. 9, with a service at 7 p.m. at Irwin Chapel, 3960 Maryville Road in Granite City. Burial with full military rites will be at Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery in St. Louis at a later date.