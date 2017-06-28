Wally Fearn

Wally Lewis Fearn, 74, of Godfrey, formerly of Litchfield, died Friday, June 23, 2017.
Private services and interment will follow at a later date.
Marks Mortuary in Wood River is handling arrangements.
