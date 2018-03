Walter J. Donnie “Curly” Pettus, 83, of Granite City, died at 3:15 p.m. Tuesday, March 6, 2018, at St. Joe Manor in Bonne Terre, Mo.

Visitation will be 6-8 p.m. Friday, March 9, at Wojstrom Funeral Home & Crematory. Visitation will be 10 a.m. until services at noon Saturday, March 10, at C.Z. Boyer & Son Funeral Home, 1116 N. Desloge Drive, Desloge, Mo. Burial will follow at Primrose Cemetery.