Wanda Anna Rinehart, 87, of Granite City, passed away Thursday, May 10, 2018, at Stearns Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Granite City.

Visitation will be 5-8 p.m. Sunday, May 13, at Irwin Chapel, 3960 Maryville Road, in Granite City. In celebration of her life, funeral services will be at 10 a.m. Monday, May 14, at Irwin Chapel in Granite City, with Pastor Gary Steffaniak officiating. Interment will be in Sunset Hill Memorial Estates in Glen Carbon.