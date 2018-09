Wanda Fay Elledge

Wanda Fay Elledge, 84, of Alton, passed from Earth to Glory at 5:10 p.m. Monday, September 17, 2018.

Visitation will be 3 p.m. until service at 6 p.m. Friday, September 21, at Elias, Kallal & Schaaf Funeral Homes in Alton, with Rev. Roy Roades officiating.