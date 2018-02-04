Wanda Gail Bales, 56, of Granite City, died at 10:05 a.m. Thursday, Feb. 1, 2018, at her home.
Visitation will be from 5 p.m. until service at 7 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 6, 2018, at Wojstrom Funeral Home & Crematory.
