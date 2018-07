Wanda J. Atwood, 87, of Alton, passed away Wednesday, July 18, 2018, at Robings Manor Rehabilitation & Health Care in Brighton.

Visitation will be 4-7 p.m. Wednesday, July 25, at Elias, Kallal and Schaaf Funeral Home in Alton, where services will follow at 7 p.m. A private burial will take place at Sunset Hills Memorial Estates in Glen Carbon.