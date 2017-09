Wanda June Hubbell, 75, of Granite City, died at 10:54 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 10, at Gateway Regional Medical Center in Granite City.

Visitation will be 4-8 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 14, at Second Baptist Church, 2100 Illinois Ave. in Granite City. Visitation will continue from 9 a.m. until service at 10 a.m. Friday, Sept. 15, at the church. Burial will be at Lakeview Memorial Gardens in Fairview Heights.

Irwin Chapel of Granite City is handling arrangements.