Wanda (McCray) Aud passed from this life on Oct. 22, 2017, at age 94, in Springfield, New Zealand, while in the loving care of her daughter, Becky Aud-Jennison, son-in-law Stephen and grandson Atticus.

She had lived in New Zealand since November 2015, after residing in Darmstadt, Ill., since 1964. Wanda was born in Walters, Okla., on Dec. 5, 1922. She graduated in 1941 from Mountain View High School, Okla. During World War II she worked at Cactus Ordnance Works in Dumas, Texas, where she met her future husband, Robert Aud. Before settling in Darmstadt, they moved 19 times, with lengthier residencies of 7 years each in New Athens, Ill. (‘51-’57), then Lawton, Okla. (‘58-’64). Wanda was a full-time mother and homemaker and always very active in her faith. Wanda taught Bible Studies in churches, participants’ homes, and in the New Athens Home for the Aged for over 20 years. She was a member of the Marissa First United Methodist Church, a past member of St. Matthew United Methodist Church in Belleville, and was active in the United Methodist Women.

Wanda was preceded in death by her parents, Henry and Essie McCray (nee Pierce); husband, Robert Aud; son Max Aud; siblings and in-laws Dorothy and Albert Boyette, Hugh McCray, Willis McCray and Irma Lou Ewing, Warren and Flossie McCray, Ruby and Herschel Pritchard and Bob Goldsberry.

Wanda is survived by her children, Becky Aud-Jennison (Stephen Jennison), Kenneth (Linda) Aud, and Randy Aud; daughter-in-law Barbara Brundage, sister-in-law Billie McCray, 16 grandchildren, 10 great-grandchildren, 4 great-great-grandchildren, many nieces, nephews, cousins, in-laws, and dear friends.

Memorials: Marissa First United Methodist Church

A celebration of Wanda’s life will be held at 2 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 25, 2017, at the Marissa First United Methodist Church, 415 S. Hamilton, with visitation and fellowship to follow the service.