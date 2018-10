Wanda Sue Hanselman

Wanda Sue Hanselman, 89, of Edwardsville passed away peacefully at 8:58 p.m. Friday, October 26, 2018, at Meridian Village in Glen Carbon.

A memorial service will be held at 2 p.m. Sunday, November 11, followed by celebration of life until 6 p.m. at Meridian Village in Glen Carbon.

Weber & Rodney Funeral Home is handling arrangements.