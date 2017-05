Wanetah M. Troeckler, 86, of Edwardsville, died at 1 p.m. Saturday, May 6, 2017, at Anderson Hospital in Maryville with her family by her side.

Visitation will be 11 a.m. until services at 1 p.m. Monday, May 15, at Weber & Rodney Funeral Home. Interment will be at Calvary Cemetery in Glen Carbon.